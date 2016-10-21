WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - October 20, 2016) - In the credit union spirit of "people helping people," Mountain America Credit Union is proud to once again be presenting Techtober month, highlighting innovative and secure mobile technology and providing convenient assistance to members within the branch locations.

October is an important month for credit unions. Worldwide, credit unions celebrate International Credit Union Day each year on the third Thursday of October. International Credit Union Day was created to remind everyone of the importance of the credit union industry and the role they play in local economies. Historically, credit unions were formed by individuals caught up in the strife of the Great Depression who would pool their money locally to make loans to others. This spirit of "people helping people" remains as the foundation for the credit union movement today.

"Techtober is about helping members who might not be as comfortable with technology to learn how easy and convenient our mobile enhancements are to use," says EVP/COO Nathan Anderson. "The more advanced our apps become, the easier they are to navigate. We have staff on hand in the branches ready to show members who might be unfamiliar or uncomfortable with the many different options available to them through mobile banking. We want to give members the most positive and convenient services possible, and investing in technology helps us achieve that."

Specially trained Mountain America Credit Union staff, known as Tech Champions, are ready in the branches to show members how to use a variety of mobile banking tools and innovations such as Card Manager, biometric logins, and the new Action Plan, an innovative financial coaching tool recently launched in summer of 2016.

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $5.7 billion in assets and serves more than 600,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, 86 branches in five states, and provides access to more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With credit union roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America has become a tradition for many members, offering a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans, and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

