

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Husqvarna Consumer Outdoor Products has recalled about 235,000 lawn mowers sold in the US and Canada.



The operator presence control bar can malfunction and cause the engine and blades to continue to operate when they should shut off, posing a laceration hazard to the operator.



This recall involves Husqvarna, Poulan Pro, Jonsered, Craftsman, Yardworks, Murray and Brute brand walk-behind gas-powered lawnmowers with Briggs & Stratton 7.25-hp engines.



Husqvarna has received 53 reports of the engine not shutting off after the operator presence control bar was released. No injuries have been reported.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers.



The mowers were sold at Lowe's, Sears and other hardware stores, home centers and equipment dealers nationwide from November 2015 through August 2016 for between $250 and $450.



