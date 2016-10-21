Ground-Breaking Clinical Trial Tackling Cognitive Impairment in Breast Cancer

LONDON, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The University of Antwerp announces the first clinical trial using cognitive health specialist MyCognition's scientifically-designed video game training and assessment, to alleviate the cognitive deficit accompanying breast cancer treatment.

Whilst extensive research focusses on eradicating tumours, awareness of breast cancer's cognitive impact pre-and-post treatment is growing. Exact causes are unknown but an estimated 30% of patients experience 'chemo-fog', chemotherapy-related cognitive impairment. Additionally, neurotoxic effects of some treatments affect cognitive function, significantly impacting patients' quality of life.[1] This trial aims to improve understanding of how breast cancer impacts cognition, and if it can be improved post-treatment.

This is the first clinical trial using a scientifically designed, clinically-validated cognitive assessment tool (MyCQ) and video game as a non-invasive medical device intervention. MyCQ assesses cognitive function across five key domains, with the resultant data personalising the training programme. In Antwerp 40 female breast cancer patients will take the MyCQ assessment, with half randomised to complete the training. Results are expected in 2017/18.

Dr Anne Bellens, University Hospital of Antwerp:

"Breast cancer sufferers often experience a reduced quality of life after treatment completion. The majority of research into treatments focus on preventing tumour growth, and the spread of the disease. I'm so excited about the trial using MyCognition's cognitive training and assessment tools and programmes. This new approach offers people with breast cancer hope that an intervention could be effective in assessing and minimising the cognitive impact of the disease in patients, significantly improving their quality of life."

Keiron Sparrowhawk, MyCognition founder and CEO:

"MyCognition's mission has been to help individuals with cognitive deficits. We are proud to be working with Dr Anne Bellens to carry out this ground-breaking clinical trial, which we hope will change the lives of patients by improving their cognitive function through the use of MyCQ."



Dr Nicola Winstone, Against Breast Cancer:

"Of course it's great news that more people are surviving for longer after being treated for breast cancer but their quality of life often suffers due to side effects of treatment. Clinical trials with easy-to-use interventions such as MyCognition's cognitive programmes are important to see if cognitive decline can be prevented or reversed."

