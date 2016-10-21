Geely Launches LYNK & CO - A New Global Car Brand

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Lynk & Co: Challenging Auto Industry Conventions

LYNK & CO is a new brand with the ambition to challenge the conventions of the automobile industry, addressing the needs and preferences of the new global and connected generation

A Geely Auto Group brand, designed and engineered in Sweden

Every model will feature electrified powertrains

First in the range will be the LYNK & CO 01 - a bold and tech-laden SUV

Full premium specification and characteristics as standard

Full mobile connectivity as standard - working in partnership with Ericsson, and exploring unique routes to market with Alibaba and Microsoft

The most connected car to date, built around an open API and inviting developers' creative ideas to enrich the automotive experience

Creating new ways of owning and using a car, with built-in sharing functionality and ownership solutions

Replaces traditional 'trim levels' with simple selection of fully equipped fixed-price collections , drawing inspiration from fashion and technology sectors

, drawing inspiration from fashion and technology sectors Offering a new route to market, with direct interaction between manufacturer and consumer, personalized services and hassle-free ownership at the most competitive price point

Based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), shared with Volvo

Sold throughout the world, from 2017 in China , followed by Europe and U.S.

Our industry has been refining design and engineering successfully for decades - but not so much the distribution and ownership model. Our customers' values and preferences have evolved dramatically. It is time for us to step into the future and reinvent the model to become a comprehensive solution for mobility and lifestyle.

This is LYNK & CO - introducing a premium, state of the art range of cars - at the most accessible of price points, challenging and redesigning every link in the chain. Our aim is to enrich and simplify car ownership by redefining how they are bought, owned, connected, serviced and used.

Alain Visser, Senior Vice President of LYNK & CO

The LYNK & CO 01 will be followed by models 02, 03 and so forth as a full range - reflecting the brand's idea of simplifying and challenging industry conventions, right down to model names.

The design brief was simple: the cars should stand out from the crowd and appeal to a global audience. Acknowledging that our users are extremely tech-savvy - our interior design reflects this and feels familiar in the context of new technology.

Andreas Nilsson, Head of LYNK & CO design

We have developed state-of-the-art cars that are strong, lightweight, efficient, fun to drive and packed full of technology.

Mats Fägerhag, CEO of CEVT (China Euro Vehicle Technology) Geely/Volvo R&D center

About LYNK & CO

LYNK & CO is the new global car brand addressing the needs and preferences of a global connected generation and challenging car industry conventions. Its products are designed and engineered in Sweden and will be sold globally, starting with the 01 in China in 2017 followed by Europe and the U.S.

LYNK & CO is a brand from Geely Auto Group, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group - the owner of Volvo Cars and London Taxi Company. Geely Auto Group is one of China's largest car manufacturers.

