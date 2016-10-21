GUELPH, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Eco-Shift Power Corp. (OTC PINK: ECOP), a global producer of advanced LED lighting products, today announced the appointment of Michael Redmond as National Sales Director.

Eco-Shift Power Corp. is a contract manufacturer of advanced, high-efficiency lighting products and components designed for state-of-the-art energy management systems and cloud-based software platforms.

Michael brings more than 15-years' experience and proven track record as a Senior Account Manager, and National Sales Manager with leading LED Lighting companies, responsible for direct impact to the P&L of millions in sales. Further, Michael brings a balanced, well managed and established network of leading Industrial, Commercial, E-Commerce, and Retail-Big-Box sales clients.

Michael's timing is perfect, as ECOP has received new inventory and is well stocked with residential and commercial LED products in its Calgary and Vancouver warehouse locations, ready for shipment to clients, and allowing Michael to hit the ground running.

Commenting on the agreement, Jim Hughes, CFO of Eco-Shift Power said, "We are very pleased to have Michael joining the team. It's a perfect fit combining Michael's experience and connectivity to market, with ECOP's industry leading LED products and 10-year warranty program."

About Eco-Shift Power Corp.

Headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, with affiliate and distributor offices strategically located in key markets California, Florida, Auckland NZ, and Scotland, Eco-Shift Power Corp. is a contract manufacturer of advanced, high-efficiency lighting products and components designed for state-of-the-art energy management systems and cloud-based software platforms. It has strong relationships with a growing worldwide customer base composed primarily of major OEM/ODM lighting designers and distributors. Please visit us at www.eco-shiftpower.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Eco-Shift's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the highly competitive nature of lighting industry sales and distribution, (ii) development and protection of our key OEM/ODM and distribution partnerships, (iii) unexpected industry technological development. More detailed information about Eco-Shift and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Eco-Shift assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

