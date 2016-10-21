Through its CLIA lab services, Grifols supports transfusion medicine professionals analyzing some of the most complex donor and patient blood typing cases.

Grifols will also expand its program of free educational courses for transfusion medicine professionals.

Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P and NASDAQ: GRFS), a global healthcare company, has expanded the menu of tests offered at the Grifols Immunohematology Center laboratory to include basic and advanced serological and molecular testing. The Grifols Immunohematology Center, located in San Marcos, Texas, offers extensive testing capabilities, expert consulting, and classroom and laboratory-based educational programs for transfusion medicine professionals. The lab's main focus is on analyzing some of the most complex cases related to donor and patient blood typing, alloimmunization and hemolytic disease of the newborn.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161020006724/en/

Grifols Immunohematology Center laboratory in San Marcos, Texas, has expanded its testing capabilities to include basic and advanced serological and molecular testing. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"As a global leader in Transfusion Medicine, we pride ourselves on understanding the unique testing and educational needs of this important market segment," said Brian Briggs, Vice President of North America Sales Marketing for the Grifols Diagnostics Division. "The expert staff at our CLIA lab is excited to support blood banks, hospitals and transfusion centers with a broad menu of serology and molecular tests including several advanced tests rarely performed at other reference labs."

Customers also benefit from Grifols Immunohematology Center's access to a collection of rare red cells, antibodies, and molecular variants from around the world.

In 2017, Grifols will expand its program of free immunohematology educational courses. These include Transfusion Science Educational Courses (TSEC), interactive webinars, and hands-on workshops held at locations throughout North America all of which enable U.S. transfusion medicine professionals to strengthen their expertise while earning continuing education credits.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company with more than 75 years of history of improving people's health and well-being through the development of protein therapies, hospital pharmacy products and diagnostic technology. The company is present in more than 100 countries worldwide and its headquarters are located in Barcelona, Spain.

Grifols is a leader in plasma collection with a network of 160 plasma donation centers in the U.S., and is a leading producer of plasma-derived medicines. A recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols offers a comprehensive range of transfusion medicine, hemostasis, and immunoassay solutions for clinical laboratories, blood banks, and transfusion centers.

In 2015, sales exceeded EUR 3,934 million with a headcount close to 14,700 employees. Grifols demonstrates its commitment to advancing healthcare by allocating a significant portion of its annual income to R&D. The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE: GRF). Its non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE: GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ via ADRs (NASDAQ: GRFS). For more information, visit www.grifols.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161020006724/en/

Contacts:

Grifols US

Melinda Baker

510-915-3787

melinda.baker@grifols.com