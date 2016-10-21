

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 45 points or 1.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index settled just beneath the 3,085-point plateau, and the market is looking at another soft start for Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft on mixed economic data and a decline in the price of crude oil. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished barely lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the resource stocks.



For the day, the index eased 0.26 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 3,084.46 after trading between 3,076.29 and 3,089.68. The Shenzhen Index added 0.25 percent to end at 10,784.33.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.32 percent, while Bank of China added 0.30 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.45 percent, China Life lost 0.33 percent and Zijin Mining fell 0.31 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is mildly negative as stocks bounced back and forth across the unchanged line on Thursday before finishing barely lower.



The Dow dipped 40.27 points or 0.2 percent to 18,162.35, while the NASDAQ fell 4.58 points or 0.1 percent to 5,241.83 and the S&P 500 slipped 2.95 points or 0.1 percent to 2,141.34.



The choppy trading came after the European Central Bank announced its decision to leave interest rates unchanged and confirmed its monthly asset purchases of 80 billion euros will run until at least next March.



In economic news, the Labor Department saw a bigger than expected increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended October 15th - while a separate report from the National Association of Realtors showed a bigger than expected rebound in existing home sales in September.



Also, crude oil futures slipped following the recent run to yearly highs. Dec. WTI oil ended at $50.63/bbl on Nymex, down $1.19, or 2.3 percent.



