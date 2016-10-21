Global Haptic Technology Market to Rise Beyond 16% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global haptic technology market is expected to be valued at USD 19.55 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% between 2016 and 2022 while consumer electronics sector accounted for the largest share with Asia-Pacific expected for the largest market for haptic technology.

The key drivers contributing to the growth of the haptic technology market primarily include increasing adoption of haptics in consumer electronic devices such as smart phones and tablets, growing demand for haptics in gaming consoles, and potential market for haptics in medical and automotive sectors. However, the growth of the market is expected to be limited due to the high cost of force feedback devices and technical challenges related to product design.

The consumer electronics sector accounted for the largest market for haptic technology in 2015, attributed to the increasing integration of haptics into consumer electronic devices such as smart phones, tablets, and other wearable devices. Almost all the smart phones and tablets are inbuilt with haptics and the trend has been shifting to smart watches and wristbands. In April 2015, Apple Inc. (U.S.) launched its smart watch with haptic technology, and now Samsung is planning to integrate haptics into its upcoming smart watch "Gear S3."

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global haptic technology market in 2015, driven by the presence of several major semiconductor companies and consumer electronics manufacturing companies in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Most of the consumer electronics are manufactured in this region and these electronic companies are the end users of haptic products where haptics are integrated into the electronic devices. In addition, several automotive OEMs and medical device manufactures are integrating haptics into their products which would increase the market for haptics in Asia-Pacific at a considerable rate.

The report profiles the key players in the haptic technology market with their respective market share analysis. The prominent players profiled in this report are Immersion Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Ultrahaptics (U.K.), Haption S.A. (France), ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), SMK Corporation (Japan), Microchip Technologies Incorporated (U.S.), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.), Geomagic (U.S.), Force Dimension (Switzerland), Precision Microdrives Ltd. (U.K.), Senseg (Finland), and Imagis Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the haptic technology market, with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies. In the process of determining and verifying, the global haptic technology market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. In Tier 1 (35%), Tier 2 (47%) and Tier 3 (18%) companies were contacted for primary interviews. The interviews were conducted with various key people such as C-level (30%), Director Level (54%) and others (16%) from various key organizations operating in the global haptic technology market. The primary interviews were conducted worldwide covering regions such as Americas (35%), Europe (50%), Asia-Pacific (10%) and RoW (5%).

