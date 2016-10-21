

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Friday, extending gains for a sixth day, as the yen weakened for a second day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 46.30 points or 0.27 percent to 17,281.80, off a high of 17,286.38 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is down 0.2 percent and Sony is losing 2 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent and Canon is rising 0.5 percent. Automaker Toyota is declining 0.4 percent, while Honda is rising 0.7 percent.



Nissan Motor said Thursday that it completed a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Mitsubishi Motors for $2.3 billion. Shares of Nissan are advancing more than 1 percent, while those of Mitsubishi are gaining more than 2 percent.



Fast Retailing is up 0.5 percent, while SoftBank is lower by more than 1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is edging up 0.05 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Showa Denko is rising almost 4 percent after the company said Thursday it will acquire the graphic electrode operations of Germany's SGL Carbon for 15.6 billion yen.



HJino Motors and Fujitsu are gaining more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is losing almost 4 percent, while Rakuten and DeNA Co. are down more than 3 percent.



Shares of Nintendo are losing more than 6 percent despite the company unveiling a preview trailer on its upcoming NX gaming console on Thursday.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 104 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday following a lackluster session as traders digested the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision as well as the latest U.S. economic and earnings news.



The Dow dipped 40.27 points or 0.2 percent to 18,162.35, the Nasdaq edged down 4.58 points or 0.1 percent to 5,241.83 and the S&P 500 slipped 2.95 points or 0.1 percent to 2,141.34.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures slipped on Thursday as traders booked profits following a mid-week run above $51 a barrel. WTI crude declined $1.19 or 2.3 percent to settle at $50.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX