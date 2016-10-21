

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa (INFMF.PK, INF.L) said that following the recent approval received by its shareholders for the acquisition of Penton Information Services, and subsequent commencement of trading of nil paid rights on the London Stock Exchange, all US competition clearance processes under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 are now complete.



This forms the next step towards completion of the transaction, which is expected in early November.



The results of the Rights Issue are due to be announced on 26 October 2016, with dealings in Rights Issue Shares, fully paid, commencing on the London Stock Exchange immediately afterwards.



