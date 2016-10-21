

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday, with the negative lead from Wall Street and the fall in crude oil prices dampening investor sentiment. The U.S. dollar strengthened against most peers, while crude oil prices declined further in Asian trades.



The Australian market is declining following the weak cues from Wall Street and lower commodity prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 28.00 points or 0.51 percent to 5,414.10. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 26.90 points or 0.49 percent to 5,499.30.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is adding 0.6 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent, while Rio Tinto is declining 0.5 percent.



BHP Billiton has rejected the criminal charges filed by Brazilian prosecutors against the company and its employees in relation to last year's fatal Samarco dam disaster.



The mining giant also said its chairman Jac Nasser will step down in 2017 after more than ten years on the board of the company and that it will launch a global search for his replacement.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is losing almost 3 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by more than 3 percent after gold prices slipped overnight.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is down more than 2 percent, Santos is declining 0.5 percent and Woodside Petroleum is losing almost 1 percent as crude oil prices fell overnight.



The big four banks are mixed. ANZ Bank is adding 0.4 percent and Westpac is up 0.5 percent, while National Australia Bank is losing 0.3 percent and Commonwealth Bank is lower by 0.2 percent.



Healthscope said it recorded slower-than-expected revenue growth in the first quarter of 2017, which could impact earnings growth. The private hospital operator's shares are falling 17 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is weaker against the U.S. dollar on Friday following disappointing local employment data. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7628, down from US$0.7668 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is modestly higher, extending gains for a sixth day, as the yen weakened for a second day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 46.30 points or 0.27 percent to 17,281.80, off a high of 17,286.38 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is down 0.2 percent and Sony is losing 2 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent and Canon is rising 0.5 percent. Automaker Toyota is declining 0.4 percent, while Honda is rising 0.7 percent.



Nissan Motor said Thursday that it completed a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Mitsubishi Motors for $2.3 billion. Shares of Nissan are advancing more than 1 percent, while those of Mitsubishi are gaining more than 2 percent.



Fast Retailing is up 0.5 percent, while SoftBank is lower by more than 1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is edging up 0.05 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Showa Denko is rising almost 4 percent after the company said Thursday it will acquire the graphic electrode operations of Germany's SGL Carbon for 15.6 billion yen.



Hino Motors and Fujitsu are gaining more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is losing almost 4 percent, while Rakuten and DeNA Co. are down more than 3 percent.



Shares of Nintendo are losing more than 6 percent despite the company unveiling a preview trailer on its upcoming NX gaming console on Thursday.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 104 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan are down with modest losses. Indonesia and Malaysia are marginally higher. The Hong Kong stock market has delayed its opening due to a typhoon warning.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday following a lackluster session as traders digested the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision as well as the latest U.S. economic and earnings news.



The Dow dipped 40.27 points or 0.2 percent to 18,162.35, the Nasdaq edged down 4.58 points or 0.1 percent to 5,241.83 and the S&P 500 slipped 2.95 points or 0.1 percent to 2,141.34.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures slipped on Thursday as traders booked profits following a mid-week run above $51 a barrel. WTI crude declined $1.19 or 2.3 percent to settle at $50.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In Asian trades, crude oil prices further lost $0.24 or 0.47 percent to $50.39.



