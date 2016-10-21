

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) plans to charge buyers of its newest cars $8,000 to activate autonomous-driving technology, according to reports.



The reports noted that the $8,000 price covers the software to enable a new hardware option, called Full Self-Driving Capability, which will cost $10,000 if purchased separately from the vehicle.



The company said that the autonomous-driving software still needs to be validated, and regulators must approve it.



The description of Full Self-Driving Capability confirms Tesla is planning to launch a ride-sharing business.



