CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX VENTURE: ED.UN) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 before the opening of the TSX Venture Exchange on Monday November 14, 2016.

Kelly Hanczyk, President and Chief Executive Officer of the REIT, and Robert Chiasson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time on Monday November 14, 2016 to review the financial results and operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-340-2218 or 1-866-225-0198 (toll free in Canada and the US) and ask to join the Edgefront REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until November 28, 2016. To access the recording, please dial 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter passcode 6924927.

The REIT also announced today that it will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.01333 per unit, representing $0.16 per unit on an annualized basis, payable November 15, 2016 to unitholders of record as of October 31, 2016.

The REIT has adopted a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") whereby residents of Canada may elect to have all or a portion of the cash distributions of the REIT automatically reinvested in additional units of the REIT. Eligible unitholders who so elect will receive a bonus distribution of units equal to 4% of each distribution that was reinvested by them under the DRIP. Full details with respect to the DRIP can be found on the REIT's website at www.edgefrontreit.com.

The REIT also announced today that it has paid outstanding retainer fees payable to independent trustees of the REIT in the amount of $30,068, net of applicable payroll withholding taxes of $4,682, through the issuance of 14,632 units of the REIT ("Trust Units") at an average price of $1.735 per Trust Unit. The Trust Units were issued under the REIT's Non-Executive Trustee Unit Issuance Plan.

The Trust Units are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on February 20, 2017. The transaction constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The REIT is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance on Section 5.5(b) and Section 5.7(a), respectively, of MI 61-101.

About the REIT

Edgefront REIT is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 20 properties comprising approximately 1,180,000 square feet of rentable area.

The REIT has approximately 35,733,686 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are 5,962,565 Class B LP units of subsidiary limited partnerships of the REIT issued and outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

