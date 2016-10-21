Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Real estate company Intervest Offices & Warehouses redevelops Herentals Logistics 3 by building a new distribution centre for Schrauwen

Real estate company Intervest Offices & Warehouses redevelops Herentals Logistics 3 by building a new distribution centre of approximately 12.200 m² for Schrauwen, a sanitary and heating equipment specialist.

The investment of approximately € 4 million falls within the scope of the growth strategy of Intervest Offices & Warehouses. This consists of further developing its portfolio in logistics real estate in a customer-driven manner through, for example, developments in locations offering multimodal access.

Full press release:

Press release (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2050330/766912.pdf)



