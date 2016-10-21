Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Private placement successfully completed

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT

Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Private placement successfully completed

Bermuda, 21 October 2016. Avance Gas Holding Ltd ("Avance Gas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the private placement of new shares (the "Offer Shares") announced on 20 October 2016 (the "Private Placement"), has been successfully completed at NOK 17 per Offer Share, raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 455 million (approximately USD 55 million) through the issuance of 26,750,000 Offer Shares.

The successful completion of the Private Placement also means that the Company fulfils the equity condition in its amended financing terms, as described in the stock exchange announcements on 20 October 2016.

Notifications of allocations of Offer Shares will be distributed on or about 21 October 2016. The due date for payment for allocated Offer Shares is 25 October 2016. Following issuance of the Offer Shares, the issued share capital of the Company will be USD 62,027,972 comprising 62,027,972 shares, each with a par value of USD 1.00.

The Offer Shares issued in the Private Placement will be registered on a separate ISIN BMG067231115 and, subject to timely payment, be delivered to the investors having been allocated the shares on or about 25 October 2016. The Offer Shares will be registered under the Company's ordinary ISIN and listed on Oslo Boers when a listing prospectus, approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, has been published by the Company, which is expected to be on or about 27 October 2016. Trading in the Offer Shares on Oslo Boers is hence expected to commence on or about 27 October 2016.

The Company will carry out a subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 2,500,000 new shares in the Company raising gross proceeds of up to NOK 43 million (approximately USD 5 million). The Subsequent Offering will, on the basis of the Prospectus, be directed towards shareholders who (i) are holding less than 63,000 shares as of 20 October 2016, as registered with the VPS as of expiry of 24 October 2016, (ii) are not allocated shares in the Private Placement, and (iii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, for jurisdictions other than Norway, would require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders"). The Eligible Shareholders will be granted non-transferable subscription rights. The subscription period in the Subsequent Offering is expected to commence shortly after publication of the Prospectus. The subscription price in the Subsequent Offering is NOK 17 per share, equal to the subscription price in the Private Placement.

The Company's board of directors has assessed the Private Placement in light of the equal treatment requirement, balanced the considerations that speak for and against carrying out the Private Placement and concluded that the completion of the Private Placement in combination with the Subsequent Offering provide a financing solution which is in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders.

ABN AMRO, Danske Bank, DNB Markets and Nordea Markets are acting as Joint Bookrunners and Credit Agricole CIB, SEB and Swedbank are acting as Joint Managers (together, the "Managers") in the Private Placement and the Subsequent Offering.

For further queries, please contact:

Christian Andersen, President

Tel: +47 22 00 48 05 / Email: c.andersen@avancegas.com

Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 15 / Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs), operating a fleet of fourteen modern VLGC ships.

Important information

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

