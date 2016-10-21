

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders increased to 2.59 billion euros from 2.38 billion euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 2.43 euros compared to 2.23 euros. The Daimler Group achieved third-quarter EBIT of 4.04 billion euros, compared to 3.66 billion euros, last year. Group EBIT adjusted for special items reached its highest level to date of 4.01 billion euros compared to 3.66 billion euros, a year ago.



The Daimler Group's third-quarter revenue amounted to 38.6 billion euros, which is 4% higher than in the third quarter of 2015. Adjusted for exchange-rate effects, revenue grew by 3%. In the third quarter of 2016, Daimler sold 754,100 cars and commercial vehicles worldwide, more than ever before in a third quarter and surpassing the total for the prior-year period by 5%.



Daimler assumes Group revenue in 2016 in the magnitude of the previous year. The company assumes that EBIT adjusted for special items will increase slightly in 2016. 'Daimler remains on track to achieve our earnings forecasts for the full year, despite volatile sales and finance markets,' said Bodo Uebber, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG for Finance & Controlling and Daimler Financial Services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX