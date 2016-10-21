Aura Energy Limited - Exercise of Options over Ordinary Shares

PR Newswire
AURA ENERGY LIMITED
("Aura" or the "Company")
Exercise of Options over Ordinary Shares
Aura wishes to inform the market of the following change in the number of fully paid ordinary shares on issue:
|Number of shares issued pursuant to exercise of options over ordinary shares
500,000
Proceeds
A$12,500
Total number of shares on issue following the issue
716,401,571
Ordinary shares held in Treasury
NIL
Admission date
26 October 2016
The change in the total number of shares on issue resulted from the exercise of 500,000 options over ordinary shares at an exercise price of 2.5 Australian cents per option over ordinary share which had a maturity of 5 february 2018.
The fully paid ordinary shares issued pursuant to the exercise of options over ordinary shares will rank pari passu with all ordinary shares on issue.
