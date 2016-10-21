sprite-preloader
WKN: A0JMMZ ISIN: AU000000AEE7 Ticker-Symbol: VU1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
21.10.2016 | 08:12
Aura Energy Limited - Exercise of Options over Ordinary Shares

PR Newswire
London, October 21

21 OCTOBER 2016

AURA ENERGY LIMITED
("Aura" or the "Company")

Exercise of Options over Ordinary Shares

Aura wishes to inform the market of the following change in the number of fully paid ordinary shares on issue:

Number of shares issued pursuant to exercise of options over ordinary shares
500,000

Proceeds
A$12,500

Total number of shares on issue following the issue
716,401,571

Ordinary shares held in Treasury
NIL

Admission date
26 October 2016

The change in the total number of shares on issue resulted from the exercise of 500,000 options over ordinary shares at an exercise price of 2.5 Australian cents per option over ordinary share which had a maturity of 5 february 2018.

The fully paid ordinary shares issued pursuant to the exercise of options over ordinary shares will rank pari passu with all ordinary shares on issue.

For more information please visit www.auraenergy.com.au or contact the following:

Aura Energy Limited
Peter Reeve(Executive Chairman)		Telephone: +61 (3) 9516 6500
info@auraenergy.com.au
WH IrelandLimited
Adrian Hadden
Katy Mitchell		Telephone:+44 (0) 207220 1666
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Felicity Winkles
Joe Burgess		Telephone:
+44 (0) 7748 843 871
+44 (0) 7769 325 254

© 2016 PR Newswire