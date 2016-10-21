Aura Energy Limited - Exercise of Options over Ordinary Shares

21 OCTOBER 2016

AURA ENERGY LIMITED

("Aura" or the "Company")

Exercise of Options over Ordinary Shares

Aura wishes to inform the market of the following change in the number of fully paid ordinary shares on issue:

Number of shares issued pursuant to exercise of options over ordinary shares

500,000

Proceeds

A$12,500

Total number of shares on issue following the issue

716,401,571

Ordinary shares held in Treasury

NIL

Admission date

26 October 2016

The change in the total number of shares on issue resulted from the exercise of 500,000 options over ordinary shares at an exercise price of 2.5 Australian cents per option over ordinary share which had a maturity of 5 february 2018.

The fully paid ordinary shares issued pursuant to the exercise of options over ordinary shares will rank pari passu with all ordinary shares on issue.

For more information please visit www.auraenergy.com.au or contact the following :