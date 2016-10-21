Regulatory News:

"We're in a really positive business cycle for the consulting sector. Ework expanded on a broad front, and our more recent initiatives in technology consulting, public sector assignments and our Polish operation performed positively."

Extract from CEO Zoran Covic's commentary to the Interim Report.

Third quarter 2016 compared to the corresponding period 2015

Net sales increased by 25% to SEK 1,646 M (1,316).

Operating profit up by 10% to SEK 19.2 M (17.5).

Order intake amounted to SEK 1,864 M (1,453), a 28% increase.

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 0.88 (0.85).

First nine months 2016 compared to the corresponding period 2015

Net sales increased by 21% to SEK 5,265 M (4,348).

Operating profit up by 13% to SEK 63.6 M (56.4).

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 2.88 (2.61).

Demand was firm right through the period, with Ework estimating that it won market shares on a growing market.

Order intake for the first nine months of year was SEK 7,146 M (5,320).

Ework Group is a market-leading, independent consultant provider active in northern Europe focusing on IT, telecom, technology and business development. With no consultants employed, Ework is able to match each assignment with appropriate competence from the whole market impartially. Ework was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is now active in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Poland. The company has framework agreements with over 160 leading corporations in most sectors, while simultaneously managing over 6,000 consultants on assignment. Ework's headquarters are in Stockholm, Sweden. Ework's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. This interim report is disclosed as regulatory information in compliance with Swedish and EU legislation.

