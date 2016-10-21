

21 October 2016



TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES



LivaNova PLC (the 'Company' or 'LivaNova') announces on 21 October 2016, the repurchase of 11,200 ordinary shares on 20 October 2016 as a part of the US $150 million share repurchase programme previously announced on 2 August 2016. The highest price paid per ordinary share was $56.61 and the lowest price paid per share was $55.94. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. As of 20 October 2016, after giving effect to the cancellation of these ordinary shares, the number of shares of ordinary shares outstanding would be 48,785,869, and the total number of voting rights in the Company would be 48,785,869, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



The above purchases were made by Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated.



About LivaNova



LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company formed by the merger of Sorin S.p.A, a leader in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and Cyberonics Inc., a medical device company with core expertise in neuromodulation. LivaNova transforms medical innovation into meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. The Company employs approximately 4,600 employees worldwide and is headquartered in London, U.K. With a presence in more than 100 countries, LivaNova operates as three business units: Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Clamart (France), Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.



LivaNova is listed on NASDAQ and listed on the Official List of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'LIVN'.



For more information, please visit www.livanova.com, or contact:



Investor Relations and Media



Karen King Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Phone: +1 (281) 228-7262 Fax: +1 (281) 218-9332 e-mail: corporate.communications@livanova.com



