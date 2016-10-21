Regulatory News:

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN PLATZER

The shareholders of Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) (STO:PLAZB) are summoned to an extraordinary general meeting on Monday 14 November 2016 at 2 pm at Kilsgatan 4, Gothenburg, Sweden. Admission to the meeting is from 1.30 pm.

RIGHT TO ATTEND

Shareholders that wish to attend the general meeting must be entered in the shareholder register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on 8 November 2016 and make notification of their intention to attend the meeting no later than on 8 November 2016, preferably before 4 p.m.

The notification shall be sent by post to Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB, attention: Agneta Meier, P.O. Box 211, SE-401 23 Gothenburg, Sweden, by telephone +46 (0)31 63 12 00 or by email to agneta.meier@platzer.se. The notification shall include name, personal identity number/company registration number, address, telephone number, shareholding and, if applicable, the number of advisors that will accompany the shareholder at the meeting (not more than two).

Shareholders who have registered their shares in the name of a nominee must re-register their shares in their own name with Euroclear Sweden AB in order to participate at the meeting. Such re-registration, which can be temporary, is made by informing the nominee and must be effected on 8 November 2016. Hence, shareholders must inform their nominees well in advance of this date.

Shareholders who are represented by proxy must issue a written, dated power of attorney for the proxy. Proxy forms can be downloaded from the company's website www.platzer.se and can also be ordered from the company at the address stated above. If the power of attorney is issued by a legal entity, a certified copy of a certificate of incorporation or equivalent authentication document is also required. The original of the power of attorney, certificate of incorporation and other authentication documents must be available at the meeting and should be sent to the company at the address stated above in good time prior to the meeting.

PROPOSED AGENDA

1. Opening of the meeting.

2. Election of the chairman of the meeting.

3. Preparation and approval of the voting list.

4. Approval of the agenda.

5. Appointment of two persons to verify the minutes.

6. Determination as to whether the meeting has been duly convened.

7. Approval of the board of directors' resolution on a rights issue.

8. Closure of the meeting.

PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

Rights issue (item 7)

In October 2016, Platzer entered an agreement with subsidiaries of Volvo Group Real Estate relating to the acquisition of Artosa, a portfolio of real estates situated in the districts Arendal,

Torslanda and Säve in Gothenburg. The real estates are acquired at a value of approximately SEK 2.8 billion which is aimed to be partly financed through a share issue with pre-emptive rights for the shareholders.

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting approves the board's resolution of 20 October 2016 to issue new class B shares.

The record date for the right to participate in the rights issue shall be 16 November 2016. Subscription shall be made during the period 21 November 5 December 2016. Last day for trading in the Platzer share including the right to participate in the rights issue is 14 November 2016.

The shareholders of the company shall be entitled to subscribe for the new shares with pre-emptive rights. Each shareholder of the company, regardless of share class, shall thereby be entitled to subscribe for new shares in relation to the number of shares previously held. Subscription may also be made without pre-emptive rights as set forth in the complete issue resolution.

The board of directors shall be authorized to, no later than on 10 November 2016, determine (i) the maximum amount by which the company's share capital shall be increased, (ii) the maximum number of class B shares that shall be issued and (iii) the amount payable for each new class B share.

The shareholders Ernström Kapital AB, the members of the Hielte/Hobohm family, Länsförsäkringar Göteborg och Bohuslän Fastigheter AB, AnJa Invest AB (Backahill) and Gårda Intressenter AB, with a total shareholding of approximately 53 percent of the shares of the company, have undertaken to subscribe for their respective pre-emptive parts of the rights issue. These shareholders have also undertaken to vote for the rights issue at the general meeting.

For further details and information on background to and reasons for the rights issue, refer to the company's press release on 21 October 2016. The final terms for the rights issue will be announced through a press release on or about 10 November 2016.

NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTES

There are a total of 95,997,434 shares in the company, whereof 20,000,000 class A shares and 75,997,434 class B shares, corresponding to a total of 275,997,434 votes. The company currently holds 250,000 own class B shares corresponding to an equal amount of votes, which cannot be represented at the general meeting.

DOCUMENTS

Complete proposals and supporting documentation will be held available at the company's offices and www.platzer.se no later than three weeks prior to the meeting. Copies of the documents will be sent upon request to shareholders who provide their postal address. Shareholders are reminded of their right to require information in accordance with Chapter 7 Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ)

Board of Directors

This information is such that Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:05 CET on 21 October 2016.

Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) owns and develops commercial properties in the Gothenburg area comprising a total lettable area of around 480,000 sq. m. and with a value of around SEK 11 billion. Platzer is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap.

