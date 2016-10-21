

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter PLC (CCC.L) reported that its overall revenue for the third quarter was up 2% to 735 million pounds from 721 million pounds, on an as reported basis, and down 4% in constant currency. Group Services revenue grew by 4% on an as reported basis and reduced by 1% in constant currency in the third quarter. Group Supply Chain revenue grew by 1% on an as reported basis and reduced by 5% in constant currency in the third quarter.



Year-to-date revenue grew by 4% on an as reported basis, and reduced by 2% in constant currency. The Group said its outlook for trading result for 2016 remains in line with the Board's expectations.



