HONG KONG, Oct 21, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - Around 450 business leaders from the investment industry gathered to examine the future of alternative asset management at the Everbright Investment Conference 2016, hosted by China Everbright Limited ("CEL", 165.HK) in Qingdao today. Themed "From Insight to Foresight: A New Era of Alternative Asset Management", the annual event is focused on discussions about new perspectives of alternative asset allocation, as well as CEL's insights into a number of specialised sectors.This year represented the fifth annual investment conference organised by CEL, Mayor of Qingdao ZHANG Xinqi attended the event to send his congratulation, while Deputy Mayor of Qingdao, Mr. WANG Guangzheng, delivered the welcoming speech and introduced the strong relationship between Qingdao and CEL as well as their strategic cooperation in economic, social development, financial innovation, capital operation platform, as well as fund development. Mr. Wang emphasised that Qingdao will continue to support and provide quality service to CEL as well as other enterprises.During his opening speech, CEL's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. CHEN Shuang shared the company's vision on alternative asset management and how to capitalise on opportunities in a complex economic and financial environment. Faced with complex and changing external conditions, CEL has been able to maintain stable growth in 2016. The RMB20 billion Everbright-IDG Industrial Fund was established in the first half of this year, representing a successful collaboration between CEL and IDG Capital Partners. The fund has become the most influential industrial fund in China, having invested in key projects including the Bright Future Film & Television Industry Base in Shanghai.During the conference, Mr. GUAN Tao, Senior Fellow and Member of the Academic Committee of the China Finance 40 Forum and the former Director-General of the Department of Balance of Payments at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange; Mr. Hugo SHONG, Founding General Partner of IDG Capital Partners; and Mr. LIU Jun, Deputy General Manager of China Everbright Group Limited and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of CEL, have analysed the economic and financial development trend from the micro and macro prospective. They pointed out the capital deficit will become the "new normal", industrial integration is accelerating and the difference between virtual economy and real economy is diminishing. They will continue on value investment to support development of Chinese companies as well as industry upgrade. Moreover, Mr. Liu said in the era of industry innovation where life cycle of business has become shorter and evolution has become faster, corporate would also need to change its view on investment. The era of civilian, technology-focused and sector-based investments is on the horizon. Investors should build its production capacity, forming its own ecosystem and co-existing with current economic realities."Following their speeches was a lively panel discussion on "Foresight: Vitality of the 'Industry + Finance' Investment Model in China" among Mr. Thomas DENG, UBS Wealth Management Chief Investment Office's Managing Director, Regional Chief Investment Officer Greater China and Chief China Strategist; Mr. Jason JIANG, Founder & Chairman of Focus Media; Mr. Frank TANG, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner of FountainVest Partners; and Mr. ZHANG Mingao, General Manager of Asset Management Department of China Everbright Bank. The panelists said there are great opportunities for investors while companies in China are in a critical period for upgrading. Additionally, the support from financial industry is also the driving force for the industrial transformation, with merger and acquisition becoming a more prevalent investment strategy in the future.Nine parallel tracks were organised during the conference to cover various sectors including real estate, elderly care, healthcare, internet finance, new energy, infrastructure, high-end manufacturing, hi-tech and more. These sessions provided updates on the latest business developments at CEL and provided opportunities for business leaders and experts around the world to interact with each other and have in-depth discussions on various industries."As the industry leader, CEL adopts a winning approach to accommodate to the changes of the economic cycle. Nowadays, the global economic and financial environment is still challenging. Investors should explore opportunities arising from the market development and keep abreast of global resource allocation. Moreover, the transformation of the economy presents new opportunities and challenges to the investors. On one hand traditional industry has some room for growth; on the other hand how to enter fintech and biotechnology sector is a topic investors would have to consider," Mr. CHEN Shuang said. "We will continue to focus on the globalisation and diversification of assets allocation, take the opportunity of economic transformation and establish quality investment plans through keen insight and accurate judgments. This would not only generate higher returns for investors, but also promote industrial integration."Inaugurated in 2012, the Everbright Investment Conference has become widely recognised and valued by thought leaders across industries and around the world. Previous Conferences have been held in Sanya, Shanghai, Xiamen and Chongqing. This year's Everbright Investment Conference has strengthened CEL's brand image, and reaffirmed CEL's confidence in articulating investment ideas and opportunities amid China's continued economic development. It has also provided the industry with forward-looking reference information and guidance on the development of alternative asset management. For more information on the Everbright Investment Conference, please visit http://www.everbright-conference2016.com/.About China Everbright LimitedChina Everbright Limited ("CEL", 165.HK), established in Hong Kong in 1997, persistently pursues its "Macro Asset Management" strategy with specific focuses on cross-border asset management and investment businesses. CEL manages a portfolio of private equity funds, venture capital funds, sector focus funds, mezzanine funds, hedge funds and principal investment funds, all operated via an international management platform, and provides overseas investors with opportunities to explore and invest in companies with fast growth potential in mainland China. CEL also seeks investment opportunities from overseas and provides diversified financial services for its clients on the mainland. As of 30 June 2016, CEL's total fundraising scale reached over HK$67.8 billion, with a total of 33 funds.China Everbright Limited, a member of China Everbright Group, is the second-largest shareholder of Everbright Securities (601788.SH, 6178.HK), a strategic shareholder of China Everbright Bank (601818.SH, 6818.HK), the single largest shareholder of the Hong Kong-listed China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (1848.HK), the largest shareholder of Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce (Group) Co., Ltd (600622.SH) and the second-largest shareholder of the Singapore-listed Ying Li International Real Estate Limited (5DM.SGX).After the launch of "Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect" on 10 April 2014, CEL became one of the first batch of specific stocks listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong that can be directly traded by Mainland investors.By practising its philosophy of "Making Wealth Simple", CEL leverages its own substantial financial strength as well as the position and influence of China Everbright Group and its affiliated companies in the financial industry in China. 