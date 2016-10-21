

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - German software developer SAP SE (SAP) reported Friday lower profit in its third quarter due to higher stock-based compensation expense. However, revenues were higher. All regions posted improved results. Citing the strong cloud performance, the company said it is confident to deliver a strong fourth quarter, and also raised its full-year 2016 operating profit and revenue outlook. SAP shares were gaining around 2 percent in the early morning trading in Germany.



Bill McDermott, CEO, said, 'Strong customer adoption of the SAP portfolio is driving results beyond expectations. The S/4HANA innovation cycle is the fastest in our history and is catalyzing the performance of all SAP cloud solutions. We are a growth company and confidently raise our guidance for the full year.'



For the third quarter, profit to owners of the parent decreased 19 percent to 730 million euros from 898 million euros in the prior year.



The company said the decline was due to higher stock based compensation expense following the strong appreciation of SAP's share price in the third quarter, as well as lower non-operating and financial income.



Non-IFRS earnings per share decreased 7 percent to 0.91 euros.



IFRS operating profit was down 9 percent to 1.10 billion euros, while non-IFRS operating profit was up 1 percent to 1.64 billion euros.



Third-quarter total revenue was 5.38 billion euros, 8 percent higher than 4.99 billion euros last year.



IFRS cloud subscriptions and support revenue grew 28 percent year-over-year to 769 million euros. New cloud bookings were up 24 percent in the third quarter to 265 million euros.



The total of cloud subscriptions & support revenue and software support revenue reached 64 percent of total revenue, up 1 percentage point.



IFRS cloud and software revenue was 4.45 billion, an increase of 8 percent.



In the EMEA region, cloud and software revenue went up 6 percent, and cloud subscriptions and support revenue rose 34 percent. In the Americas region, cloud and software revenue increased 9 percent and cloud subscriptions and support revenue was up by 24 percent.



In the APJ region, cloud and software revenue rose 13 percent, with cloud subscriptions and support revenue growing by 50 percent.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2016, the company now expects non-IFRS operating profit to be in a range of 6.5 billion euros to 6.7 billion euros at constant currencies, compared to the previous estimate of 6.4 billion euros to 6.7 billion euros at constant currencies. Last year's operating profit was 6.35 billion euros.



Full year non-IFRS cloud subscriptions and support revenue are expected in the range of 3.00 to 3.05 billion euros at constant currencies. The upper end of the range represents a growth rate of 33 percent at constant currencies. Previously, the company had expected cloud subscriptions and support revenue of 2.95 billion euros to 3.05 billion euros. This compares with last year's 2.30 billion euros.



The company now expects full-year 2016 non-IFRS cloud and software revenue to increase by 6.5 percent - 8.5 percent at constant currencies. The previous estimate was for revenue growth of 6 percent to 8 percent at constant currencies from prior year's 17.23 billion euros.



In Germany, SAP shares were trading at 80.87 euros, up 1.97 percent.



