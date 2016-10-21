sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire
London, October 21

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

21 October 2016

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 30 September 2016, which was announced on 3 October 2016, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2016.

Further to the announcement made on 3 October 2016 the Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2016, expected to be on or after 22 November 2016.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP 0203 008 4913


© 2016 PR Newswire