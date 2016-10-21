Housebuilders Appetite for Multi-utility Services Continues to Grow as Pressure Increases to Build More New Homes

LONDON, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The government's recent announcement that it will pump £5billion pounds into the economy to build tens of thousands of homes is putting increasing pressure on housebuilders to improve efficiency and drive results.

One strategy adopted by housebuilders is to use a single contractor to install all utilities including gas, water, electricity, heat and fibre. Multi Utility provider Clancy Docwra recently produced a survey of 17 of the UK's leading housebuilders shows over three quarters are already using a bundled multi-utility service to simplify, speed up and drive down costs of installation.

Clancy Docwra's Multi-Utility division has seen a 126% increase in revenue from £13M to 30M in the last 5 years as housebuilders demand for multi-utility and duel fuel continues to surge.

Clancy Docwra's Multi-Utility business currently accounts for 13% of theirtotalturnover, however, this figure is projected to increase to 20% by 2020.

Responding to this growth Clancy Docwra has now begun multi-utility operations in the south of the country.

Clancy Docwra have recently made twosenior recruits to support these ambitions. Kelly Ferris joins as Business DevelopmentManager for the North of England andFrancesca Buck, Business DevelopmentManager for the South. Both come with a wealth of experience within theMulti-Utility sector.

Commenting on the projectedgrowth Ronan ClancyAssociate Director - Business Development said,"We seeMulti-Utility as a key area of growth for the business and as such we are investing significantly in our accountmanagement, operations and delivery.

We are delighted to have won our first few jobs in the south of England, the largest of which is to install gas, water and electrical infrastructure to over 1,000 new dwellings in Shinfield, Berkshire on behalf of a consortium of developers comprising Linden Homes, Bloor Homes and Bovis Homes."

For further information please contact john.bates@theclancygroup.co.uk or call on +44-01895-823-711