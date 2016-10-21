Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market: 8% CAGR to 2020

PUNE, India, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

2016 global positive airway pressure devices market research says home care PAP devices are suitable for people with moderate to severe apnea. They are considered less obtrusive as they are employed in the familiar home setting of users. In addition, these devices are more in demand by people who are home-bound, aged, have chronic illnesses, and require specialized care. Also, home sleep tests are more cost-effective than lab sleep study. Therefore, this emerging trend is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the positive airway pressure devices market.

Complete report on positive airway pressure devices market spread across 91 pages, analyzing 4 major companies and providing 65 data exhibits

This analyst forecast the global positive airway pressure devices market to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% during the period 2016-2020. According to the positive airway pressure devices market report, prevalence of sleep apnea will be a key driver for market growth. In 2014, it was estimated that sleep apnea affected over 350 million people worldwide, of which 80% were undiagnosed. Sleep apnea affects both adults and children. According to a research in 2014, around 26% of adults aged between 30 to 70 years have sleep apnea symptoms, and 16% and 10% of people across the world have mild and severe sleep apnea, respectively. Sleep apnea occurs more in men than in women (4% in men and 2% in women). Sleep apnea increases with age and over 50% of adults 65 years and above have some form of chronic sleep-related complaints.

The equipment segment accounted for the majority of positive airway pressure devices market shares and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The market has evolved considerably in developed countries and has a tremendous opportunity to grow in the emerging economies. With the vendors increasingly focussing on developing easy to use, portable, and compact interfaces in this equipment, this product segment is likely to have a positive outlook by the end of 2020.

The Americas is the highest revenue contributing region and will continue to lead the positive airway pressure devices market over the next four years. The increasing adoption of PAP devices in hospitals and home care is one of the major factors driving this market's growth in the region. Also, advances in technology, the availability of reimbursements, and increasing awareness of respiratory diseases have also contributed to the growth of positive airway pressure devices market in the US.

The following companies are the key players in the global positive airway pressure devices market: ResMed, Healthcare Philips, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, and 3B Medical. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Apex Medical, Armstrong Medical, BMC Medical, Bremed, Curative Medical, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Heyer Medical, and Genstar Technologies.

Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the devices or equipment, and accessories.

