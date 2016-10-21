On 21 October 2016, the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices (hereinafter referred to as "Commission") adopted a decision on the AB Amber Grid's adjusted natural gas transmission price caps, effective from 1 January 2017:



- for the Lithuanian Natural Gas Transmission System Entry points:



- for the interconnection point between the Lithuanian Natural Gas Transmission System and the Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal in Klaipeda: EUR 20.03 / MWh / day / year;



- for the interconnection point between the Lithuanian Natural Gas Transmission System and the Latvian Natural Gas Transmission System (metering of gas transmitted to the Lithuanian Natural Gas Transmission System via this route takes place at the Kiemenai Gas Metering Station (hereinafter referred to as "Kiemenai GMS")): EUR 31.74 / MWh / day / year;



- for the interconnection point between the Lithuanian Natural Gas Transmission System and the Belarusian Natural Gas Transmission System (metering of gas transmitted to the Lithuanian Natural Gas Transmission System via this route takes place at the Kotlovka Gas Metering Station): EUR 31.74 / MWh / day / year;



- for the Lithuanian Natural Gas Transmission System Exit points:



- for cross-border exit points:



-- Kiemenai GMS: EUR 36.02 / MWh / day / year ; -- for the connection point between the Lithuanian Natural Gas Transmission System and the Natural Gas Transmission System of the Kaliningrad Region of the Russian Federation (metering of gas transmitted from the Lithuanian Natural Gas Transmission System via this route takes place at the Sakiai Gas Metering Station): EUR 56.73 / MWh / day / year .



- for Lithuania's domestic exit point: EUR 421.81 / MWh / day / year.



Natural gas transmission service prices, effective from 1 January 2017, and not exceeding price caps, will be approved by the Board of AB Amber Grid. Afterwards the prices will be presented to Commission for approbation.



The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:



Rita Kaluiniene



Head of Regulation and Development Division



tel. +370 5 232 7751



fax +370 5 236 0850



e-mail: r.kaluiniene@ambergrid.lt