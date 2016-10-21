

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence worsened for the second straight month in October to the weakest level in forty months, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 1.2 in October from 1.8 in the previous month. In August, the score was 4.8.



Moreover, this was the lowest reading since May 2013, when it marked -2.6.



Households' view on the general economic situation of the country for the next twelve months worsened in October. The corresponding index declined to -3.0 from -1.3 in September.



At the same time, the index measuring their own financial situation over the next year improved to 12.4 in October from 9.8 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX