ALMA MEDIA'S Q3 INTERIM REPORT TO BE PUBLISHED ON 28 OCTOBER 2016

Alma Media Corporation (HEX:ALN1V) will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2016 on Friday, 28 October 2016 approximately at 9.00 EEST.

A conference for Finnish media, investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 11.00-12.00 EEST in the Alma House (address: Alvar Aallon katu 3 C, Helsinki). In addition to the presentations held by President CEO Kai Telanne and CFO Juha Nuutinen, participants will have an opportunity to discuss with other members of the company's management. Please note that the conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material in English will be available on www.almamedia.fi/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/presentations at 11.00 EEST.

To participate in the conference, kindly register beforehand by e-mail, kutsut@almamedia.fi.

An international conference call and audio webcast concerning the financial result of January-September 2016 will begin at 13.00 EEST. You can participate in the conference by calling +44(0)20 7136 2050 (confirmation code: 2070711) or follow it at http://www.almamedia.fi/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/presentations.

ALMA MEDIA CORPORATION

Rauno Heinonen

Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR

Alma Media in brief

Alma Media is a media company focusing on the service business and journalistic content. The company's best-known brands are Kauppalehti, Talouselämä, Affärsvärlden, Iltalehti, Aamulehti, Etuovi.com and Monster. Alma Media builds sustainable growth for its customers by utilising the opportunities of digitality, including information services, system and expert services and advertising solutions. Alma Media's operations have expanded from Finland to the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Central Europe. Alma Media employs approximately 2,500 professionals (excluding delivery personnel), of whom approximately 30% work outside Finland. Alma Media's revenue in 2015 was EUR 291.5 million. Alma Media's share is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki. Read more at www.almamedia.com.

Alma Media

Juha Nuutinen, CFO

tel. +358 10 665 3873