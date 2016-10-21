Regulatory News:

Skanska's (STO:SKAB) nine month report 2016 will be released on Friday, October 28 at 07:30 am CET.

In conjunction with the release of the report, you are invited to participate in a combined press- and telephone conference, at 10:00 am CET (UK 09:00) at Skanska's head office at Warfvinges väg 25 in Stockholm.

Johan Karlström, Skanska's President and CEO, and Peter Wallin, CFO, will present the report and thereafter respond to questions.

The press conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where it also will be posted shortly afterwards.

To participate in the telephone conference, with the possibility to ask questions, please dial +46 8 505 564 74, or +44 20 3364 5374, or +1 855 753 2230.

After the conference there will be possibilities for individual meetings with Johan Karlström. To apply for a meeting please contact per.heinrup@skanska.se no later than October 26.

Welcome!

André Löfgren, SVP, Investor Relations

Katarina Grönwall, SVP, Communications

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/media

The information provided herein is such as Skanska AB is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU market securities act (EU) no. 596/2014.

Skanska is one of the world's leading construction and project development companies, focused on selected home markets in the Nordic region, other European countries and North America. Supported by global trends in urbanization and demographics, and by being at the forefront in sustainability, Skanska offers competitive solutions for both simple and the most complex assignments, helping to build a sustainable future for customers and communities. The Group currently has 43,100 employees in selected home markets in Europe and North America. Skanska's sales in 2015 totaled SEK 155 billion.

Contacts:

Skanska AB

André Löfgren

Senior Vice President Investor Relations

tel +46 (0)10 448 13 63

or

Katarina Grönwall

Senior Vice President Communications

tel +46 (0)10 448 88 77

or

Andreas Joons

Press Officer

tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

or

Direct line for media

tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

