

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence eased for the second straight month in October, though marginally, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Friday.



The consumer sentiment index fell to 74.0 in October from 74.3 in the previous month.



The general economic situation expectations worsened in October, with the index falling to 101.6 from 102.9 in September. At the same time, households' financial situation expectations improved during the month.



The number of people unemployed expectation index deteriorated from September and the assessment of the probability of saving advanced in October.



