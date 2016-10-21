Fear about eBay Inc is its Old-School ImageeBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) just reported, and the results were really not that exciting, despite the company beating its forecasted earnings per share (even if it was only by a penny).Now, I can't recall when I actually last visited the eBay Inc merchandise platform. I know I have an account, and my best guess would probably be about 10 years ago when I was buying Pokémon cards for my then-toddler.eBay stock plummeted about 11% on Thursday after providing a lackluster view toward the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...