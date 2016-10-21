

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares are trading slightly higher in choppy trading on Friday as investors await the outcome of EU summit for clues on Brexit negotiations.



British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting in Brussels with the 27 other EU member nations after French President Francois Hollande warned that negotiations over leaving the bloc will not be easy for her.



Meanwhile, U.K. public finances showed a much bigger-than-expected deficit in September as Chancellor Philip Hammond prepares to deliver the country's first budget statement next month.



The benchmark FTSE 100 is up 12 points or 0.17 percent at 7,039 in midday trading after closing marginally higher in the previous session.



Informa shares are rallying 2 percent after an upgrade by research analysts at Berenberg Bank.



Mining giant BHP Billiton is rising half a percent as Jac Nasser announced his decision to step down as chairman of the company.



British American Tobacco, the maker of Dunhill cigarettes, is climbing 3 percent after it offered to pay $47bn (£38bn) to take full control of Reynolds American Inc.



Royal Dutch Shell is down about half a percent after it agreed to sell its non-core oil and gas assets in Western Canada to Tourmaline Oil for $1.037bn (£848m).



Royal Mail is losing 1 percent on a Bloomberg report that it is seeking buyers for its private equity portfolio.



Globally, Asian stocks reversed early gains to close mostly lower today, as oil extended overnight losses and the dollar stood tall on rising expectations of a U.S. rate rise before year-end.



U.S. stock futures point to a lower open as investors eye more earnings and comments from Federal Reserve officials.



