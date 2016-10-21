Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Atopic Dermatitis Market and Competitive Landscape Highlights 2016" drug pipelines to their offering.

Europe Atopic Dermatitis Market and Competitive Landscape Highlights 2016, provides comprehensive insights into Atopic Dermatitis pipeline products, Atopic Dermatitis epidemiology, Atopic Dermatitis market valuations and forecast, Atopic Dermatitis products sales and competitive landscape.

This report is classified into nine sections Atopic Dermatitis overview including etiology, pathophysiology, and diagnosis, Atopic Dermatitis treatment options, Atopic Dermatitis pipeline products, Atopic Dermatitis market analysis in Europe and by each country.

The market analysis comprises of Atopic Dermatitis epidemiology, key products marketed for Atopic Dermatitis, market valuations and forecast, products sales and market shares.

Research Scope:

Pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Atopic Dermatitis

Products: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Atopic Dermatitis including trade name, molecule name, and company

Product Sales: Find out the sales revenues of Atopic Dermatitis products, both branded and generics

Market Valuations: Find out the market size for Atopic Dermatitis products in 2015 for the markets: Find out how the market advanced from 2010 and forecast to 2020

Products Market Share: Find out the market shares for key Atopic Dermatitis products

Key Topics Covered:

1 Disease Overview

2 Atopic Dermatitis Treatments

3 Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline

4 Europe Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights

5 Germany Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights

6 France Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights

7 Italy Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights

8 Spain Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights

9 UK Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9gg8mn/europe_atopic

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161021005328/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Dermatological Drugs