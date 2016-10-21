

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) Friday announced a series of actions, including around 7,500 job cuts, as it continues to execute its five-year turnaround plan launched last year.



With the actions, the company expects to achieve recurring savings of approximately $300 million by the end of 2018.



The company anticipates recording $225 million to $275 million in restructuring charges that will be reported as special items when accrued, starting in the fourth quarter of 2016 and continuing through 2017.



The company said the specific actions to be taken include streamlining its administrative and non-production functions across the organization. The company would also leverage its worldwide footprint to create centres of excellence for design, engineering and manufacturing activities in both its aerospace and rail businesses.



Approximately 7,500 positions will be impacted as the company executes its workforce optimization and site specialization actions through 2018.



However, the impact of these restructuring actions on overall employment will be partially offset by strategic hiring to support the ramp-up for key growth programs, including the C Series and Global 7000, as well as to support major rail contract wins.



The company said these actions support its efforts to build its earnings growth potential and highlight its focus on improving productivity, reducing costs and optimizing its worldwide footprint to deliver increased value to customers and shareholders.



