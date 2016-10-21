sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.10.2016 | 12:29
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND - Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - September 2016

PR Newswire
London, October 21

21/10/2016

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

Monthly Factsheet

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of September 2016 Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

Or viewed here:

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary



For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


© 2016 PR Newswire