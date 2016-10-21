

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's output prices increased for the first time in eight months in September, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, edged up 0.1 percent year-over-year in September, reversing a 0.9 percent decrease in the previous month.



The annual price index for mining and quarrying grew 3.9 percent in September, while the price of energy products plunged by 15.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, output prices dropped 0.2 percent from August, when it slid by 0.6 percent. It was the second successive monthly decline.



