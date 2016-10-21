Dendritic Cell and Tumor Cell Cancer Vaccines Market, 2016-2030: Innovation in This Emerging Field Is Largely Driven by Smaller Firms, Specifically Start-Ups - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Dendritic Cell and Tumor Cell Cancer Vaccines Market, 2016-2030" report to their offering.

The Dendritic Cell and Tumor Cell Cancer Vaccines Market, 2016-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape and future outlook of the growing pipeline of products in the therapeutic vaccines segment of the immuno-oncology domain.

Currently, there are five types of such vaccines; these are dendritic cell vaccines, tumor cell vaccines, antigen / peptide vaccines, DNA vaccines and anti-idiotypic vaccines. This report is focused on the recent developments and the future potential of dendritic cell vaccines (dendritic cell loaded vaccines) and tumor cell vaccines (tumor cell loaded vaccines).



During the course of our study, we identified a variety of dendritic cell and tumor cell cancer vaccines across various stages of development. More than 75% of these product candidates are currently in the clinical stages of development. With a rich development pipeline, this segment of the immunotherapy market has managed to capture the interest of several strategic investors and venture capital firms.



USD 1.5 billion has already been invested in this domain in past five years. Owing to the existing unmet demand for safe and effective cancer therapies and given the innate advantages of immunotherapies, we believe that dendritic cell and tumor cell cancer vaccines present lucrative opportunities for both therapy developers and investors alike.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market.



For this purpose, we took into consideration the following parameters:



- The dendritic cell and tumor cell vaccines pipeline, including marketed, clinical and preclinical therapies, in terms of phase of development, key players, type of donor and target indications.

- The existing and emerging technology platforms used for the development of innovative variants of cancer vaccines.

- The partnerships that have taken place in the recent past covering clinical trial collaborations, research collaborations, manufacturing and services agreements, license agreements specific to technology platforms and agreements related to the co-development and co-commercialization of promising candidates.

- Various investments and grants received by companies focused in this area including capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings.

- The performance of competing drug classes, complex manufacturing processes, batch-wise variability and other inherent threats to growth of the market in the short and long term.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Cancer Vaccines



4.5. Regulatory Guidelines for Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines



5. Market Overview



6. Dendritic Cancer Cell Vaccines



7. Tumor Cell Cancer Vaccines



8. Key Technologies



9. Venture Capital Funding



10. Partnerships And Collaborations



11. Market Forecast



12. Conclusion



13. Interview Transcripts



14. Appendix: Tabulated Data



15. Appendix: List Of Companies And Organizations



Abramson Cancer Center

Accelovance

Accord Research

Activartis Biotech

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Aduro Biotech

Alliance Foundation Trials (AFT)

American International Radio

American Red Cross Society

Ames Seed Capital

Amphera

Aptiv Solutions

Argos Therapeutics

Artwell Biotech

Aspire Capital

Asset Management Ventures

Asterias Biotherapeutics

Aurora BioPharma

Aurora Funds

AVAX Technologies

Bar Elan University of Israel

Basic Pharma

Baylor College of Medicine (BCM)

(BCM) Beijing Tricision Biotherapeutics

Benitec Biopharma

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre

BioLife Solutions

Biomira

BioSante Pharmaceuticals

BioTime

BioTime Acquisition

Brightline Ventures

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Bundang CHA General Hospital

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Caladrius BioSciences

Caliber Biotherapeutics

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

California Institute of Technology

Canadian Brain Tumour Consortium (CBTC)

Cancer Research Technology (CRT)

CANCER RESEARCH UK

Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA)

Cascadian Therapeutics

Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre

Cell Therapy Catapult

Celldex Therapeutics

Cellin Technologies

CELLMED Research

Champions Biotechnology

Charles University

Chicagoland Investors

Chiltern International

China BioPharma Capital I

Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical

CiMaas

City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center

Clinipace Worldwide

Clough Capital Partners

Cognate Bioservices

CORFO

CruCell

CryoPort

CyTuVax

Dana Farber Cancer Center

DanDrit Biotech

Danube Hospital Vienna

DCPrime

Delta-Vir

Dendreon Corporation

Department of Defense (CDMRP)

Department of Immunology of the 2nd Medical School of Charles University

Dong-A ST

Drexel University

Duke University

Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports

Ehime University Hospital

Elios Therapeutics

Emperor Franz-Josef Hospital Vienna

ES Cell International Pte

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC)

Feldkirch State Hospital

Ferrer International

FONNDEF

Forbion Capital

Foresite Capital Management

Franklin Advisers

Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genentech

Geron Corporation

GISCAD Foundation

Gradalis

Green Cross Corporation

GSK

Guangzhou Trinomab Biotech

Hakutokai Takao Hospital

Heat Biologics

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

ICON

Immatics Biotechnologies

Immunicum

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Immunotherapy of Cancer (ITOC)

Innovation Agency

Innsbruck Medical University

Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG)

Institute of Inorganic Chemistry and the Institute of Chemistry of Polymers

Intersouth Partners

Intracel Corporation

Invetech

Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA)

Iowa State University Research Park Corporation (ISURP)

(ISURP) Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Janus Capital Management

Jennison Associates

Jikei University School of Medicine

Johannes Kepler University Linz

Johns Hopkins University (JHU)

(JHU) Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation (JJDC)

JW CreaGene

Karolinska University Hospital

King's College Hospital

Kirin Brewery Pharmaceutical Division

Kiromic

Kitasato Institute Hosptital

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Laboratorio Pablo Cassara

Leaders in Oncology Care (LOC)

Lumira Capital

Maastricht University Medical Centre

Medical Centre Mary Crowley Cancer Research Center

Masarik University Brno

Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio)

Maxim Group

Mayo Clinic

MD Anderson Cancer Centre

Medical Corporation Hakutokai

Medical Corporation Isokai

Medical School of Charles University

Medical University of Graz

Medical University of Hannover

Medical University of Vienna

Medigene Immunotherapies

Medinet

Merck

Merix Bioscience

Midwest Melanoma Partnership (MMP)

Mizuho capital

MNX Global Logistics

MolecuVax

Morningside Group

Morningside Ventures

National Cancer Institute

National Center for Global Health and Medicine

National Center for Global Health and Medicine

National Health Service (NHS)

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

National University Corporation Kyushu University

National University of Singapore (NUS)

(NUS) NeoStem

Neovii Biotech

NewLink Genetics

Northwest Biotherapeutics

Novartis

NovaRx Corporation

Novella Clinical

Oncobiomed

OncoSec Medical

Oncothyreon

OrbiMed

Oxford Finance

Pan Am Cancer Treatment Center

Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI)

PDC*line pharma

PerImmune

Pfizer

PharmaCell

Pharmacenter Hungary

Pharmstandard International

Piedmont Angel Network

Pique Therapeutics

PPF Group

Prima BioMed

Progenitor Cell Therapy (PCT)

ProImmune

ProVaccine

Pure MHC

Regeneus

Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences

RimAsia Capital Partners

Roche

Rockefeller University

Rudolfstiftung Hospital Vienna

Sächsische Aufbau Bank

Sahlgrenska University Hospital

Saint-Gobain

Salzburg Provincial Hospital

Sarah Cannon Research UK

Saronic Biotechnology

School of Medicine of Keio University

Scottish Medicines Consortium

SDS Capital

Shenzhen Hornetcorn Bio-technology Company

Significo Research

SIGNIFIX

Socius Life Sciences Capital Group

SOTIO

Square 1 Bank

St. Anna Children's Cancer Research

Stanford University

State Institute for Drug Control

Swissmedic

Sydys Corporation

TapImmune

Targepeutics

Technomark Life Sciences

tella

Tessa Therapeutics

The Immune Response Corporation

The Investment Syndicate (TIS)

The Vaccine & Gene Therapy Institute of Florida (VGTI)

(VGTI) Theradex

Therapeutic Solutions International

TheraTest Laboratories

TI Pharma

Tianyi Lummy International Holdings Group

Torrey Pines Institute for Molecular Studies

TransCure bioServices

Trianta Immunotherapies

TVAX Biomedical

TVM Capital

UCB

United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)

United Therapeutics

UniVax

University Hospital Motol of Prague

University of British Columbia

University of Chile

University of Maryland

University of Minnesota

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

University of Southern California

University of Texas

University of Zurich Medical School

Uppsala University

US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

Vaccinogen

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Van Herk Group

Västra Götalandsregionen

Wagner-Jauregg Linz

Wasatch Funds Trust

Wilmington Investors Network

Woodford Investment Management

WuXi AppTec

XEME Biopharma



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8pcb9s/dendritic_cell

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716