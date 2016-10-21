Dendritic Cell and Tumor Cell Cancer Vaccines Market, 2016-2030: Innovation in This Emerging Field Is Largely Driven by Smaller Firms, Specifically Start-Ups - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Dendritic Cell and Tumor Cell Cancer Vaccines Market, 2016-2030" report to their offering.
The Dendritic Cell and Tumor Cell Cancer Vaccines Market, 2016-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape and future outlook of the growing pipeline of products in the therapeutic vaccines segment of the immuno-oncology domain.
Currently, there are five types of such vaccines; these are dendritic cell vaccines, tumor cell vaccines, antigen / peptide vaccines, DNA vaccines and anti-idiotypic vaccines. This report is focused on the recent developments and the future potential of dendritic cell vaccines (dendritic cell loaded vaccines) and tumor cell vaccines (tumor cell loaded vaccines).
During the course of our study, we identified a variety of dendritic cell and tumor cell cancer vaccines across various stages of development. More than 75% of these product candidates are currently in the clinical stages of development. With a rich development pipeline, this segment of the immunotherapy market has managed to capture the interest of several strategic investors and venture capital firms.
USD 1.5 billion has already been invested in this domain in past five years. Owing to the existing unmet demand for safe and effective cancer therapies and given the innate advantages of immunotherapies, we believe that dendritic cell and tumor cell cancer vaccines present lucrative opportunities for both therapy developers and investors alike.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market.
For this purpose, we took into consideration the following parameters:
- The dendritic cell and tumor cell vaccines pipeline, including marketed, clinical and preclinical therapies, in terms of phase of development, key players, type of donor and target indications.
- The existing and emerging technology platforms used for the development of innovative variants of cancer vaccines.
- The partnerships that have taken place in the recent past covering clinical trial collaborations, research collaborations, manufacturing and services agreements, license agreements specific to technology platforms and agreements related to the co-development and co-commercialization of promising candidates.
- Various investments and grants received by companies focused in this area including capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings.
- The performance of competing drug classes, complex manufacturing processes, batch-wise variability and other inherent threats to growth of the market in the short and long term.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Cancer Vaccines
4.5. Regulatory Guidelines for Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
5. Market Overview
6. Dendritic Cancer Cell Vaccines
7. Tumor Cell Cancer Vaccines
8. Key Technologies
9. Venture Capital Funding
10. Partnerships And Collaborations
11. Market Forecast
12. Conclusion
13. Interview Transcripts
14. Appendix: Tabulated Data
15. Appendix: List Of Companies And Organizations
- Abramson Cancer Center
- Accelovance
- Accord Research
- Activartis Biotech
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Aduro Biotech
- Alliance Foundation Trials (AFT)
- American International Radio
- American Red Cross Society
- Ames Seed Capital
- Amphera
- Aptiv Solutions
- Argos Therapeutics
- Artwell Biotech
- Aspire Capital
- Asset Management Ventures
- Asterias Biotherapeutics
- Aurora BioPharma
- Aurora Funds
- AVAX Technologies
- Bar Elan University of Israel
- Basic Pharma
- Baylor College of Medicine (BCM)
- Beijing Tricision Biotherapeutics
- Benitec Biopharma
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre
- BioLife Solutions
- Biomira
- BioSante Pharmaceuticals
- BioTime
- BioTime Acquisition
- Brightline Ventures
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Bundang CHA General Hospital
- Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec
- Caladrius BioSciences
- Caliber Biotherapeutics
- California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)
- California Institute of Technology
- Canadian Brain Tumour Consortium (CBTC)
- Cancer Research Technology (CRT)
- CANCER RESEARCH UK
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA)
- Cascadian Therapeutics
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre
- Cell Therapy Catapult
- Celldex Therapeutics
- Cellin Technologies
- CELLMED Research
- Champions Biotechnology
- Charles University
- Chicagoland Investors
- Chiltern International
- China BioPharma Capital I
- Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical
- CiMaas
- City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Clinipace Worldwide
- Clough Capital Partners
- Cognate Bioservices
- CORFO
- CruCell
- CryoPort
- CyTuVax
- Dana Farber Cancer Center
- DanDrit Biotech
- Danube Hospital Vienna
- DCPrime
- Delta-Vir
- Dendreon Corporation
- Department of Defense (CDMRP)
- Department of Immunology of the 2nd Medical School of Charles University
- Dong-A ST
- Drexel University
- Duke University
- Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports
- Ehime University Hospital
- Elios Therapeutics
- Emperor Franz-Josef Hospital Vienna
- ES Cell International Pte
- European Medicines Agency (EMA)
- European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC)
- Feldkirch State Hospital
- Ferrer International
- FONNDEF
- Forbion Capital
- Foresite Capital Management
- Franklin Advisers
- Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology
- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Genentech
- Geron Corporation
- GISCAD Foundation
- Gradalis
- Green Cross Corporation
- GSK
- Guangzhou Trinomab Biotech
- Hakutokai Takao Hospital
- Heat Biologics
- Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
- ICON
- Immatics Biotechnologies
- Immunicum
- ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
- Immunotherapy of Cancer (ITOC)
- Innovation Agency
- Innsbruck Medical University
- Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG)
- Institute of Inorganic Chemistry and the Institute of Chemistry of Polymers
- Intersouth Partners
- Intracel Corporation
- Invetech
- Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA)
- Iowa State University Research Park Corporation (ISURP)
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Janus Capital Management
- Jennison Associates
- Jikei University School of Medicine
- Johannes Kepler University Linz
- Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation (JJDC)
- JW CreaGene
- Karolinska University Hospital
- King's College Hospital
- Kirin Brewery Pharmaceutical Division
- Kiromic
- Kitasato Institute Hosptital
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Laboratorio Pablo Cassara
- Leaders in Oncology Care (LOC)
- Lumira Capital
- Maastricht University Medical Centre
- Mary Crowley Cancer Research Center
- Masarik University Brno
- Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio)
- Maxim Group
- Mayo Clinic
- MD Anderson Cancer Centre
- Medical Corporation Hakutokai
- Medical Corporation Isokai
- Medical School of Charles University
- Medical University of Graz
- Medical University of Hannover
- Medical University of Vienna
- Medigene Immunotherapies
- Medinet
- Merck
- Merix Bioscience
- Midwest Melanoma Partnership (MMP)
- Mizuho capital
- MNX Global Logistics
- MolecuVax
- Morningside Group
- Morningside Ventures
- National Cancer Institute
- National Center for Global Health and Medicine
- National Center for Global Health and Medicine
- National Health Service (NHS)
- National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
- National Institutes of Health (NIH)
- National University Corporation Kyushu University
- National University of Singapore (NUS)
- NeoStem
- Neovii Biotech
- NewLink Genetics
- Northwest Biotherapeutics
- Novartis
- NovaRx Corporation
- Novella Clinical
- Oncobiomed
- OncoSec Medical
- Oncothyreon
- OrbiMed
- Oxford Finance
- Pan Am Cancer Treatment Center
- Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI)
- PDC*line pharma
- PerImmune
- Pfizer
- PharmaCell
- Pharmacenter Hungary
- Pharmstandard International
- Piedmont Angel Network
- Pique Therapeutics
- PPF Group
- Prima BioMed
- Progenitor Cell Therapy (PCT)
- ProImmune
- ProVaccine
- Pure MHC
- Regeneus
- Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences
- RimAsia Capital Partners
- Roche
- Rockefeller University
- Rudolfstiftung Hospital Vienna
- Sächsische Aufbau Bank
- Sahlgrenska University Hospital
- Saint-Gobain
- Salzburg Provincial Hospital
- Sarah Cannon Research UK
- Saronic Biotechnology
- School of Medicine of Keio University
- Scottish Medicines Consortium
- SDS Capital
- Shenzhen Hornetcorn Bio-technology Company
- Significo Research
- SIGNIFIX
- Socius Life Sciences Capital Group
- SOTIO
- Square 1 Bank
- St. Anna Children's Cancer Research
- Stanford University
- State Institute for Drug Control
- Swissmedic
- Sydys Corporation
- TapImmune
- Targepeutics
- Technomark Life Sciences
- tella
- Tessa Therapeutics
- The Immune Response Corporation
- The Investment Syndicate (TIS)
- The Vaccine & Gene Therapy Institute of Florida (VGTI)
- Theradex
- Therapeutic Solutions International
- TheraTest Laboratories
- TI Pharma
- Tianyi Lummy International Holdings Group
- Torrey Pines Institute for Molecular Studies
- TransCure bioServices
- Trianta Immunotherapies
- TVAX Biomedical
- TVM Capital
- UCB
- United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)
- United Therapeutics
- UniVax
- University Hospital Motol of Prague
- University of British Columbia
- University of Chile
- University of Maryland
- University of Minnesota
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Southern California
- University of Texas
- University of Zurich Medical School
- Uppsala University
- US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)
- Vaccinogen
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
- Van Herk Group
- Västra Götalandsregionen
- Wagner-Jauregg Linz
- Wasatch Funds Trust
- Wilmington Investors Network
- Woodford Investment Management
- WuXi AppTec
- XEME Biopharma
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8pcb9s/dendritic_cell
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716