Global $7.2 Billion Prenatal Testing Market 2016-2022: Availability of Advanced Diagnosis and Screening Technologies - Research and Markets

The global prenatal testing market is growing at a CAGR of 28.85% from 2016 to 2022 and is estimated to grow over $7.2 billion by 2022.

Prenatal tests are classified into two main categories viz. Screening and Diagnostics. Both screening and diagnostics have witnessed an exponential growth in procuring treatments for disorders which increased in the past two decades. Screening prenatal tests are further divided into Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Screening (NIPT) and other screening processes such as Cell-Free Foetal DNA (cffDNA), Maternal Serum Screening (MSS), Nuchal Scan (NT Procedure), Triple Test, and Quadruple Test.



The diagnostics market is further divided into two categories viz. Invasive and Non-Invasive. Invasive testing is a conventional technology amongst prenatal techniques because of which it is still leading the market. Due to low cost, invasive testing is preferred by people in developing countries, whereas the non-invasive is costly as well as comparatively a more recent technology which will take time to gain popularity. Non-invasive techniques cause no harm to the human body and thus are gaining preference amongst patients in developed regions around the world.



The U.S., the U.K., Japan, and India show a dynamic growth in the overall market due to an increasing prevalence of genetic disorders in these countries. The APAC region is focusing more on technological development and introduction of advanced tools in the field of prenatal and newborn care in order to develop specific tests and solutions.



The answers to the following key questions can be found in the report:



What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the prenatal testing market and their use cases?

What are the key trends and developments in the prenatal testing market for genetic disease management?

What are the key developmental strategies in different applications across all regions?

What are the different types of prenatal tests and the latest technologies entering the market?

How will the key market players leverage on key developments such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches among others?

Which geographical region will lead the global prenatal testing market by the end of the forecast period?

Who are the key players in the global prenatal testing market?

What are the key government regulations for different prenatal tests and techniques?

What are the recent key market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?

What types of non-invasive and invasive prenatal screening tests are performed during a pregnancy?

What is the global and regional market for prenatal tests, through forecast period?

What is the global and regional market for NIPTs through 2022?

What is the status of prenatal testing in developed, developing and other countries?



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Research Scope and Methodology



2 Introduction to the Prenatal Testing Market



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Emphasis on Early Detection and Prevention

3.1.2 Increasing Genetic and Congenital Disorders

3.1.3 Availability of Advanced Diagnosis and Screening Technologies

3.1.4 Evolving Government Initiatives

3.1.5 Adoption by Physicians: Incorporation of Tests into Clinical Care

3.1.6 Shifting of Reimbursement Policies towards more Genetics Coverage

3.2 Market Challenges

3.2.1 Risk of Ethical Issues and Social Stigma

3.2.2 Lack of Awareness among Consumers

3.2.3 High Cost of Screening and Diagnosis along with the Lack of Accuracy

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Availability of Direct to Consumer Tests

3.3.2 Focus toward Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis



4 Competitive Insights

4.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies

4.2 Industry Attractiveness



5 Industry Analysis

5.1 Patent Analysis

5.2 Consortiums, Alliances and Regulatory Bodies

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Global Prenatal Testing Market, Analysis & Forecast

6.1 Assumptions & Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Prenatal Testing Market

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Global Prenatal Testing Market by Screening Methods



6.4 Global Prenatal Testing Market by Diagnosis Methods



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Agilent Technologies

7.2 CombiMatrix

7.3 Illumina Inc.

7.4 LabCorp of America

7.5 Natera Inc.

7.6 Quest Diagnostics

7.7 Roche Holding

7.8 Sequenom Inc.

7.9 Snapshot of Some Players

7.10 List of Other Prominent Players



