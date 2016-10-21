OECD Countries Fuel Oil Supply and Demand Report 2016: Fuel Oil Production and Consumption under Current Market Dynamics 2005-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Future of OECD Fuel Oil Supply and Demand, 2005- 2025: Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Forecasts of Fuel Oil Production and Consumption under Current Market Dynamics" report to their offering.

OECD Countries Fuel Oil Outlook report provides detailed analysis and forecast of Fuel Oil consumption patterns and supply scenario in all key Fuel Oil markets in OECD Countries. Forecasts of production and demand of each of the Fuel Oil markets in OECD Countries are provided annually from 2005 to 2025.

Drivers and challenges of industry growth in each of the OECD Countries countries are analyzed. Further, information on current refining capacity, refining complexity along with planned refining infrastructure details are also provided in the OECD Countries Fuel Oil outlook report.

Historic data is taken largely from government ministries and companies involved, ensuring highest accuracy of the data. Further, forecasts are made through our sophisticated methodology considering current market conditions and future prospects. Fuel Oil Forecasts for each market are evaluated by in-house experts and also validated by industry professionals to ensure utmost accuracy and certainty.

The research work also provides information on leading refining companies in each country along with business profiles of three leading Fuel Oil suppliers in the region. All latest industry developments in OECD Countries Fuel Oil are also provided in the report.

Scope

Annual forecasts of country wise Gasoline consumption and Gasoline production from 2005 to 2025

All key Gasoline markets across Asia Pacific are analyzed in detail

are analyzed in detail Refining, coking, FCC and Hydrocracking capacity outlook for each of the refining markets in Asia Pacific are provided from 2005 to 2020

are provided from 2005 to 2020 Drivers and Challenges of operating and or investing in Asia Pacific Gasoline markets

Details of all planned refining projects in each of the Gasoline markets in Asia Pacific

Details of leading Gasoline suppliers in Asia Pacific markets are provided

markets are provided Company profiles of three leading refining companies in Asia Pacific Gasoline markets

All largest Gasoline industry developments in Asia Pacific Gasoline

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables and Figures

2 Executive Summary

3 Australia LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

4 Austria LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

5 Belgium LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

6 Canada LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

7 Chile LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

8 Czech Republic LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

9 Denmark LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

10 Estonia LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

11 Finland LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

12 France LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

13 Germany LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

14 Greece LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

15 Hungary LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

16 Iceland LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

17 Ireland LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

18 Israel LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

19 Italy LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

20 Japan LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

21 South Korea LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

22 Luxembourg LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

23 Mexico LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

24 Netherlands LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

25 New Zealand LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

26 Norway LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

27 Poland LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

28 Portugal LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

29 Slovak Republic LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

30 Slovenia LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

31 Spain LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

32 Sweden LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

33 Switzerland LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

34 Turkey LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

35 United Kingdom LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

36 United States LPG Production and Consumption Outlook To 2025

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/26bjw7/the_future_of

