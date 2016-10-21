HKScan Corporation Stock Exchange Release 21 October 2016 at 3:15 p.m.



HKScan's financial reporting 2017



HKScan Corporation will publish the following financial reports in 2017: - Financial statements release for 2016 on Wednesday, 8 February 2017 - January-March 2017 interim report on Wednesday, 3 May 2017 - January-June 2017 interim report on Wednesday, 19 July 2017 - January-September 2017 interim report on Wednesday, 8 November 2017



The Annual Report 2016 will be published as a web report on week 10/2017. All financial reports will be published in Finnish and English, and they will also be available on the Group's website www.hkscan.com after the publication.



HKScan's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 6 April 2017 in Turku.



HKScan Corporation Aki Laiho Deputy CEO



Further information is available from Marja-Leena Dahlskog, SVP Communications, tel. +358 10 570 2142.



HKScan is the leading Nordic meat expert. We produce, market and sell high-quality, responsibly-produced pork, beef, poultry and lamb products, processed meats and convenience foods under strong brand names. Our customers are the retail, food service, industrial and export sectors, and our home markets comprise Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics. We export to close to 50 countries. In 2015, HKScan had net sales of approximately EUR 1.9 billion and some 7 400 employees.



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Main media www.hkscan.com