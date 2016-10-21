IFSEC International Announces Launch of Borders & Infrastructure Show for 2017

LONDON, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Speaking on Wednesday night at an event at London's historic Guildhall, IFSEC brand director Gerry Dunphy outlined the vision for the new 'show within a show' which will meet the need for Britain's - and the World's - response to the ever increasing terror and security threat.

Borders & Infrastructure, which will take place between 20-22 June 2017 as part of IFSEC International and the wider Protection & Management Series, will feature products, solutions and visionary content aimed at central and local government, transport and utilities, sports stadia and events, logistics, border security and law enforcement, and offers a significant addition to the usual array of products and services that you can usually see at what is already Europe's largest security show.

Dunphy outlined the reasoning's behind this welcome addition to the IFSEC lineup:



"The heightened terror threat, unprecedented migration levels and the growing cyber threat mean that demand is huge for a show like Borders & Infrastructure. Cyber security, counter-terror, border security and protecting critical infrastructure are near the top of the priorities' list of governments in Europe and around the world."



Attended by a wide range of manufacturers and customers including representatives from the Home Office's Security Industry Engagement Team, last night's guests heard keynote speaker Sir David Veness CBE, ex-Metropolitan Police and former UN Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security, preview the findings of a London First report into the potential impact of Brexit on the security and resilience industries.



The event also included an address from the BSIA's Director of People, Trevor Elliott, who welcomed the addition of IFSEC's new event.



Dunphy also added: "In view of the existing broad horizon of security products on offer at IFSEC, it will richly enhance IFSEC's position as the UK and Europe's industry-defining event in the security sector. Borders & Infrastructure will take IFSEC to an even higher level, providing deeply enriching and strategic security solutions for major customers.'



With its own, distinctive branding, carpets and signage, Dunphy also pointed out that attendees to Borders & Infrastructure can sign up to a meetings programme - free of charge - which matches them with potential suppliers, partners or customers.



The new event will feature everything from airport security tech to physical perimeter protection and even drones (the new area will incorporate the Drone Zone, which returns for a second year).



UBM Group Director Simon Mills, who introduced last night's speakers, said: "The strategic addition of Borders & Infrastructure to IFSEC is a historic moment in the 30-year-plus development of the IFSEC brand. It should be viewed as something very different to the show's more traditional elements.



IFSEC International is proud to announce that Borders & Infrastructure has the support of the BSIA, ASIS, BRE Global and the Security Institute.

