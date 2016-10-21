Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2016) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a further update on its Advanced Modular Housing Systems including its "Enertec" embedded solar roof product.

The Company shipped two model housing units, based on specifications supplied by the customer, to the Ivory Coast in Africa. These housing units have arrived in Ivory Coast and will be assembled starting next week for the approval of the Government of Ivory Coast's social housing development. Both of the units contain EHT's "Enertec" embedded solar roof system. One of the housing units will be connected to the grid to allow excess power to be returned to the grid while the second unit will be completely off grid. This will give the customer the choice of power depending on specific site requirements. The Government of Ivory Coast has set a target of building 250,000 new social houses over the next 3 years and EHT believes it has the right product to help the government achieve this goal.

Mr. John Gamble, CEO/Director commented, "West Africa is an important area of focus for EHT as the region hosts a population of over 400 million with both housing and power in very short supply." The EHT team will arrive October 22nd in Ivory Coast for the start of assembly. They will complete the installation of the houses and await inspection by government officials in early November. They will then move on to Ghana and complete the Micro-Grid project that was announced in late August.

EHT uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures while providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to assemble buildings on-site utilizing EHT supervision and employment for local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements. The EHT Advanced Modular Housing System is shipped on pallets and can be delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

The Company's innovative "Enertec" Embedded Solar Roof is a breakthrough in the industry. It is offered as part of EHT's Advanced Modular Housing Systems or as a stand alone product in a carport (including hybrid car charging applications), shed roofs or as the roof of a solar powered emergency shelter. By embedding the solar cells into its unique fire proof skin, EHT has replaced the need to install heavy glass panels and aluminium racking, an application-limiting weight load in traditional solar panels resulting in a much lighter and less expensive solar solution. EHT believes that this breakthrough will open up a large market for roof top solar, as many roofs were not designed to carry the weight of traditional solar panels. The lower cost will also drive faster return on investment(ROI) for customers looking for off grid power or a replacement of ever increasing grid power costs. The entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the home to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements.Forward-looking information involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

