WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The EstéeLauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced it has signed an agreement to acquire BECCA Cosmetics, a high-growth makeup brand offering complexion and color products that flatter a wide range of skin tones and enhance women's features. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



EstéeLauder said John Demsey, Executive Group President, will add BECCA Cosmetics to the portfolio of brands that he oversees.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX