

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Friday morning as the dollar jumped to an 8-month peak versus the euro, weighing on commodities.



December gold was down $1 at $1266 an ounce, having rebounded from 4-month lows earlier this week.



Trading in gold should be relatively subdued today amid a lack of first-tier economic data.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams gives keynote address at the Federal Home Loan Bank's 2016 Member Conference, in San Francisco, with Q&A at 2.30 pm ET.



Yesterday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted that ECB policy makers may extend their bond-buying program beyond March.



