Fragile X Syndrome Pipeline Market Review Research for H2 2016

RnRMarketResearch.com adds "Fragile X Syndrome - Pipeline Review, H2 2016" to its store. The report provides an overview of the Fragile X Syndrome's therapeutic pipeline with comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Fragile X Syndrome, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Fragile X Syndrome and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.

Fragile X Syndrome pipeline therapeutics constitutes close to 27 molecules. Out of which approximately 22 molecules are developed by Companies and remaining by the Universities/Institutes. The report outlays comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Fragile X Syndrome, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

Fragile X Syndrome Fragile X syndrome is a genetic condition that causes a range of developmental problems including learning disabilities and cognitive impairment. Fragile X syndrome is caused by a change in a gene called FMR1. Fragile X syndrome occurs both in male and female. Symptoms include delay in crawling, walking, or twisting, hyperactive or impulsive behavior, speech and language delay and intellectual disability. The molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 3, 1, 16 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 3 and 2 molecules, respectively. Furthermore, this report also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Fragile X Syndrome and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Companies discussed in this Fragile X Syndrome Pipeline Review, H2 2016 report include Aelis Farma SAS, Alcobra Ltd, AMO Pharma Limited, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Confluence Pharmaceuticals LLC, DRI Biosciences Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, Kareus Therapeutics, SA, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, Neuron Biopharma SA, Ovid Therapeutics Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Drug Profiles mentioned in this research report are acamprosate calcium, ACT-01, AMO-01, ANAVEX-273, Bryostatin-1, cercosporamide, Drug to Antagonize mGluR5 for Fragile X Syndrome and 16p11.2 Microdeletion Syndrome, flindokalner, gaboxadol, ganaxolone, JRP-655, KU-046, metadoxine ER, NNZ-2591, NST-0076, SGE-872, Small Molecule for Fragile X-Associated Tremor Ataxia Syndrome, Small Molecule to Activate FMRP for Fragile X Syndrome, Small Molecule to Antagonize CB1R for Fragile X Syndrome and Down Syndrome, Small Molecules to Activate Slack Channels for Fragile X Syndrome, Small Molecules to Agonize Cannabinoid Receptor 2 for Fragile X Syndrome, Pervasive Developmental Disorder and Rett Syndrome, Small Molecules to Block Kv3.1 for Fragile X Syndrome, Small Molecules to Inhibit PI3K for Autism and Fragile X Syndrome, SRT-278, TC-2153, trofinetide and ZYN-002.

The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities and assesses Fragile X Syndrome therapeutics based on drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects with latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Fragile X Syndrome.

Another newly published market research report titled on Tetanus - Pipeline Review, H2 2016 provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Tetanus, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Tetanus and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products. Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development are Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Bharat Biotech International Limited, BioClonetics Immunotherapeutics, Inc., Biological E. Limited, Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Green Cross Corporation, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Kaketsuken K.K., LG Life Science LTD., Panacea Biotec Limited, Prometheon Pharma, LLC, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Serum Institute of India Limited, Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited. Tetanus Pipeline market research report of 100 pages is available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/tetanus-pipeline-review-h2-2016-market-report.html .

