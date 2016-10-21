

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Friday morning, unable to sustain a recent rally but staying above the crucial $50 a barrel mark.



A stronger dollar and lingering doubts about a deal between OPEC and Russia to curb supplies is weighing on oil prices today.



Markets will be paying attention when Baker Hughes releases its North American rig count.



The BH report, which tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rig, will be published at 1.00 pm ET.



Having risen sharply over the past few months, the previous North American rig count was 704.



WTI crude oil was down $1.29 at $50.31 a barrel.



