TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BEW) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), is pleased to have Mr. Mark Kohler join the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Kohler is a leader in the technology and financial services industry with over 29 years of experience as an investor, entrepreneur, senior executive, and board member at some of Canada's leading public and private organizations. He is currently Chairman & CEO of Exelerate Inc., an advisory group that provides strategic services to the technology, healthcare, and financial institutions sectors in both Canada and the US. Mr. Kohler is also a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant, and a designated ICD.D with the Institute of Corporate Directors.

"Mark is an accomplished business leader with a background of delivering shareholder value. Recently, as the Executive Chairman of QHR Corporation, Mark championed that Company's strategy and profitable transformation that led to its $170 million sale to Loblaw Companies Ltd. We are excited to attract a Director of Mark's stature and look forward to leveraging his network and experience," said Owen Moore, CEO of BeWhere Holdings Inc.

"I am excited by the potential of the BeWhere product and its application to a broad spectrum of industries. Using technology like BeWhere's to improve efficiencies, reduce costs and improve the quality of information about the location and the condition of assets is the future of logistics," said Mr. Mark Kohler.

Mr. Kohler will be granted 350,000 options at $0.195 upon approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

BeWhere designs and manufactures Bluetooth beacons that in combination with mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud based solutions, provide users with real-time information on the condition and location of their items in transit or at facilities.

