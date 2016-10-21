sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.10.2016 | 16:11
PR Newswire

Global Healthcare Packaging Market to Grow 6.32% by 2020 - Growing Use of Child-Resistant & Tamper-Evident Packaging - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Healthcare Packaging Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global healthcare packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during the period 2016-2020.

The healthcare industry has observed a shift in preference from hospital care to home healthcare over the last decade. This is expected to lead to a significant growth in the demand for healthcare products during the forecast period. In addition, increased healthcare spending will drive the market. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), healthcare expenditure in the US increased from 2.9% of the GDP in 2013 to 5.3% of the GDP in 2014 to reach $3 trillion or around $9,523 per person.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors:

  • Amcor
  • Baxter
  • BD
  • Bemis
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Schott

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

PART 07: Market segmentation by packaging type

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Market drivers

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

PART 15: Vendor landscape

PART 16: Key vendor analysis

PART 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z6rx5m/global_healthcare

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


