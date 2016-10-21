Global Healthcare Packaging Market to Grow 6.32% by 2020 - Growing Use of Child-Resistant & Tamper-Evident Packaging - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The report forecasts the global healthcare packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during the period 2016-2020.
The healthcare industry has observed a shift in preference from hospital care to home healthcare over the last decade. This is expected to lead to a significant growth in the demand for healthcare products during the forecast period. In addition, increased healthcare spending will drive the market. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), healthcare expenditure in the US increased from 2.9% of the GDP in 2013 to 5.3% of the GDP in 2014 to reach $3 trillion or around $9,523 per person.
Key vendors:
- Amcor
- Baxter
- BD
- Bemis
- Gerresheimer AG
- Schott
