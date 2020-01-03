Global Robot Controllers Market to Grow 7% by 2020 - 1.3 million Industrial Robots are Likely to be Installed by 2018 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Robot Controllers Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global robot controllers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% during the period 2016-2020.



Robots are critical components in the fourth industrial revolution. The widespread use of industrial robots and robot controllers is expected to reduce the total cost of labor in the manufacturing industry by at least 15% globally by 2025. The output in terms of labor and productivity can improve by a minimum of 20%. The International Federation of Robotics estimates that as many as 1.3 million industrial robots are likely to be installed globally between 2015 and 2018.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, the rise in adoption of Chinese robots and robot controllers will be one of the major factors that will drive the growth of the market. Further, the report states that technical challenges related to OEM proprietary robot controllers will be one of the major challenges influencing market growth.

Key vendors:



ABB

FANUC

KUKA

Yaskawa Electric



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Market research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Market drivers



PART 10: Impact of drivers



PART 11: Market challenges



PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key takeaways



PART 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rn2szq/global_robot

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716